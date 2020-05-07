Exco: Over 5,000 quarantined in 57 gazetted centres in Johor since CMCO began

Policemen and army personnel man a roadblock at the Sultan Iskandar Highway in Johor Baru April 16, 2020. A total of 5,225 individuals have been quarantined in 57 gazetted centres in Johor since the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on May 4. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 7 — A total of 5,225 individuals have been quarantined in 57 gazetted centres in Johor since the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on May 4, said state health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyanathan.

He said as of 10pm yesterday, a majority of 5,203 individuals were Malaysians working in Singapore while the remaining 22 were students returning to the country.

“Out of the total, 5,214 people were placed under the persons-under-surveillance (PUS) category, while 11 were categorised as persons-under-investigation (PUI).

“According to the state disaster control centre’s statistics, almost half of the quarantine centres are used from the total of 110 quarantine stations in the state that involves districts such as Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Muar, Kluang, Pontian, Segamat and Batu Pahat,” said Vidyanathan in his daily Covid-19 update for Johor.

Vidyanathan said the state government is confident that the number of gazetted quarantine centres is sufficient to accommodate individuals that need to be quarantined, especially those returning from Singapore.

“Malaysians who work in Singapore and want to return to the country are advised to prepare their travel documents.

“The state government understands that those who want to return will have to wait for the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore to notify them and this will take some time,” said Vidyanathan, adding that the state government is ever prepared to assist Malaysians.

On a related matter, Vidyanathan said a Special Operations Task Force on Compliance has been established to monitor and ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) are complied with nationwide throughout the CMCO period.

He said the task force inspected a total of 4,666 premises yesterday where owners were only advised with no compounds issued or arrests made on defaulters.

“The inspections were also assisted by other agencies such as the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), local authorities, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Johor Health Department,” said Vidyanathan.