Celcom customers in peninsular Malaysia may face data connectivity issues

Thursday, 07 May 2020 06:36 PM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

Celcom is aware of the problem and they are working to restore its data services as soon as possible. ― Picture via SoyaCincau
KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― If you’re having connectivity issues on your Celcom mobile line, you’re not alone. It appears that Celcom customers in Peninsular Malaysia may experience issues while browsing and accessing some data services.

 

Celcom is aware of the problem and they are working to restore its data services as soon as possible. According to their tweet, its services are expected to return to normal by 6.00am tomorrow, 8th May 2020. ― SoyaCincau

