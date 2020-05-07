Celcom customers in peninsular Malaysia may face data connectivity issues

Celcom is aware of the problem and they are working to restore its data services as soon as possible. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― If you’re having connectivity issues on your Celcom mobile line, you’re not alone. It appears that Celcom customers in Peninsular Malaysia may experience issues while browsing and accessing some data services.

Customers in parts of Peninsular Malaysia may find their browsing and some data services experience affected. Our technical team is working to resolve this issue and services are expected to return to normal by 6:00am tomorrow, 8 May 2020. — Celcom Axiata #StayIn (@Celcom) May 7, 2020

Celcom is aware of the problem and they are working to restore its data services as soon as possible. According to their tweet, its services are expected to return to normal by 6.00am tomorrow, 8th May 2020. ― SoyaCincau