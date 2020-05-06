Yusuf Abd Wahab named CIDB chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) today announced the appointment of Tanjong Manis member of parliament, Ir Yusuf Abd Wahab as its new chairman, effective May 1.

Yusuf who succeeds Datuk Ir Dr Meor Abdul Aziz Osman, will be responsible for charting CIDB’s direction as a credible organisation, in line with its functions to regulate, develop and facilitate the construction industry in Malaysia, CIDB said in a statement.

Yusuf who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, United States of America, has 34 years’ experience in the engineering field.

He is currently the director of Jurutera Perunding Wahba Sdn Bhd and had served as director of public and private infrastructure projects.

Yusuf is also member of the Board of Engineers Malaysia, Institution of Engineers, Malaysia and Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia.

He holds several key positions including serving as trustee for Kuala Rejang Islamic Welfare Trustee Board, chairman of the Paloh Muslim Charitable Trust Fund and panel advisor for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Civil Engineering programme.

“The board members, management and staff of CIDB welcome Yusuf’s appointment and would like to express our appreciation to Meor Abdul Aziz for his services,” the statement said. — Bernama