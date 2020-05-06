Petrol stations in Perak can now open round the clock, says Perak State Secretariat

A Caltex petrol station at Jalan Pahang was closed at 8pm during the MCO’s second phase April 1, 2020. All petrol stations in Perak are allowed to operate 24 hours a day with immediate effect said the Perak State Secretariat today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, May 6 — All petrol stations in Perak are allowed to operate 24 hours a day with immediate effect following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on Monday.

This was announced in a short statement on the official Facebook page of the Perak State Secretariat today.

During phase one of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced that petrol stations in the state were allowed to operate between 7am and 7pm.

Their opening hours were then changed to 8 am to 8 pm during phase two of the MCO, which began on April 1. — Bernama