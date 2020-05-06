NUJ demands explanation from court after reporters barred from covering Zahid’s daughter, son-in-law’s MCO violation proceedings

Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahamd Zahid is pictured at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya May 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) today demanded an explanation from the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for abruptly ejecting reporters from one of its courtrooms, before the hearing of Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid’s case, for breaching the movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, NUJ secretary-general Chin Sung Chew said that the union regretted the court’s action, especially for a case that was set for an open court hearing.

“NUJ feels that such an action is a way to prevent journalists the freedom to obtain information, though it involves the kin of a politician or someone influential.

“NUJ objects an order such as this, which would go to show that Malaysia does not practice media freedom, what more when it happens in a court, that is the symbol of justice in this country.

“Therefore, NUJ urges for an explanation from the court with regards to the ban, since no justification was provided when journalists were told to not cover a proceeding in an open court,” Chin said.

On Monday, Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim fined Nurulhidayah and her husband, Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, RM800 each for the offence that is punishable by a fine of up to RM1,000, no more than six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Both pled guilty after they were charged under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act for travelling from Jalan Batu Nyaman Country Heights in Kajang, to the Environmental Department office located in Putrajaya on April 20.

Journalists present at the court complex were barred from covering the proceedings for reasons that still remain unclear.

Reporters had initially been allowed into the courtroom but were later escorted out to allow remand proceedings to take place.

They were barred when they tried to re-enter later.

Nurulhidayah is the daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.



