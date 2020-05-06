KL mayor says alcohol can flow freely in restaurants with valid liquor licence

Diners dining in at Healy Mac’s on the first day of CMCO May 4, 2020. Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said that outlets with an entertainment licence such as pubs, bars and nightclubs would have to remain closed during the CMCO. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan today clarified that outlets with valid restaurant licences to serve liquor can operate under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The Star Online quoted Nor Hisham as saying that no ban on alcohol sales has been imposed on these premises.

He, however, added that outlets with an entertainment licence such as pubs, bars and nightclubs would have to remain closed during the CMCO.

“As long as these businesses have the necessary approvals such as a licence to serve food from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and a licence to sell liquor from the Customs Department, they can be open for business.

“But of course, these businesses must adhere to the restrictions stated under the rules of the conditional MCO,” he was quoted as saying.

Nor Hisham was clarifying a statement by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa yesterday that businesses selling liquor, besides food, are not allowed to operate for the time being.

On Monday, Annuar had said that pubs were in the same category as karaoke centres and other entertainment outlets and therefore would not be allowed to operate.

As part of the CMCO, DBKL said that restaurants, food courts, hawker centres, roadside stalls, food trucks, mobile stalls and temporary roadside stalls are allowed to operate from 7am to 10pm.

However, cinemas, theatres, karaoke centres, theme parks, museums, entertainment centres and busking would not be allowed.