CMCO: Roadblocks at national, state borders

Policemen along with Army and Rela personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. PDRM will now focus on roadblocks at national and state borders and monitor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — With the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) now focuses on roadblocks (SJRs) at national and state borders and monitoring compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The controls at the national borders were intended to check intrusions by foreign nationals while those at the state borders were to restrict cross-border movements which are still not allowed,

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the SJRs in Johor were now centred on the coastal areas as the government sought to curb the influx of migrants, with 39 SJRs in all districts.

He said 4,200 policemen were on duty for the CMCO compared to 4,600 members for the movement control order (MCO) and SJR arrangements would also be implemented including road blocks that would be lifted and placed at exits and entrances between state borders.

“All 39 SJRs are along main routes that we feel should have the SJRs and maintained.

“They include coastal areas. This is specifically aimed at curbing the influx of migrants from neighboring countries after the MCO and now (CMCO), “he told a press conference after attending a ceremony pertaining to a handing over of duty to the new Johor Deputy Police Chief at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters in Johor Baru, today.

Former General Operation Force Sarawak Brigade Commander Datuk Khaw Kok Chin had been appointed as the new Deputy Johor Police Chief to replace Datuk Shafie Ismail, who is retiring today.

Meanwhile, Perlis Police were utilising the Snap Check and MPV Police Patrol methods to track people passing through the rat lanes and padi bunds in the state to avoid SJRs at all major entrances to the state.

Perlis Police Chief Datuk Surina Saad said the patrol groups would be mobilised to enter all 77 padi bunds and rat lanes in the state.

“Although there are no road closures and detours on the main roads after the CMCO, we do not want the people to use rat lanes and padi bunds,” she told Bernama in Kangar.

Surina said they had tightened patrols in the rat lanes to ensure that no one entered the country without passing through the SJRs, and preventing foreigners from entering the country through the rat lanes.

The Perak police had reduced its SJRs from 102 during the MCO to 30, 13 of which were set up at state borders including entry or exit on highways, involving the Perak border with Penang, Kedah, Selangor and Pahang, and receiving assistance from the army today.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said police had also increased surveillance in public places, especially in supermarkets and bus stations to ensure that the sectors allowed to operate were in compliance with the SOP during the CMCO including social distancing.

“The police have also provided numerous advisory services to the public at the focus areas as well as restaurant operators and many have come to understand the SOP to jointly combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic,” he said in Ipoh.

Razarudin said patrols were also being increased in recreation areas and playgrounds to prevent people from engaging in recreational activities as Perak had yet to allow the use of public parks.

For Kedah, the public in the state were free to move across the districts including Pulau Langkawi, but had to pay close attention to the SOP imposed by the MOH especially in terms of social distancing.

Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said compliance with the SOP was crucial to curb the spread of Covid-19, to simultaneously ensure that Kedah remained in the green zone.

“Roadblocks have been reduced starting today and the focus will be given to the entrances to Kedah as state crossings have not been approved,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Endowment Al-Quran Handing Over Ceremony to Frontliners by the Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation, at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters in Alor Setar. — Bernama