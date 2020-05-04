Water supply disruption in Bandar Bukit Puchong due to burst pipe

Water supply to the area is expected to be fully restored by 6.00pm today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Unscheduled water supply disruption is expected to occur in several areas around Bandar Bukit Puchong in the districts of Sepang and Petaling after an underground pipe burst in front of the Baiduri Court Apartment in Bandar Bukit Puchong 2.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Elina Baseri said the repair works could not be completed as scheduled by 10pm last night as the burst pipe was more than 8 metres deep which required some extra work.

She said digging works had to be stopped due to heavy rain earlier during the day, leading to the delay.

“This burst pipe incident had initially caused water supply disruption in 40 areas, as announced in the Air Selangor application this morning.

"However, as alternative water supply has been successfully channeled from other sources, this unscheduled water supply disruption has been reduced to 17 areas," she said in a statement today.

Elina said the water supply was expected to be fully restored by 6.00pm today.

Air Selangor has also mobilised tankers in Bandar Bukit Puchong to assist affected consumers, she added. — Bernama