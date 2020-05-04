Police to reopen six roads closed in PJ

Vehicles make a U-turn after a road closure at Persiaran Mahogani in Kota Damanasara March 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Six locations of road closure around Petaling Jaya will be reopened tomorrow following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which came into effect today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the roads involved are Jalan PJS 5/46, Gasing Indah; Jalan Persiaran Mahogani (Section 9) and Jalan Persiaran Jati (Section 8).

Other roads are Jalan Persiaran Sungai Buloh (TSB) in Kota Damansara; PJU8/1 traffic light and Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong (LDP) exit to Mutiara Damansara.

He said all locations affected by the road closures would be passable by the public from midnight (April 5). — Bernama