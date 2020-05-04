CMCO: Sports activities, dine-ins not allowed in Melaka, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government is not allowing any sports activities to take place and restaurants to cater to dine-in customers during the conditional movement control order.. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 4 — The Melaka government is not allowing any sports activities to take place and restaurants to cater to dine-in customers during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which came into effect today.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said that only the manufacturing industry was allowed to fully operate during the period and would have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines set by the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

“We allow the manufacturing industry to operate for 24 hours instead of 12 hours under the movement control order (MCO) while other economic or social activities are not allowed at this time,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the decision was aimed at preventing more workers from losing their jobs especially in the manufacturing sector due to the losses suffered by the factories during the MCO period.

The operations of the economic sector including retail and other social sectors are being finalised and it will be decided by the Covid-19 special committee today and announced in one or two days, he added. — Bernama