A worker places a notice of standard operating procedures at Khulafa Restaurant as eateries resume dine-in services starting May 4 in Shah Alam May 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The government has advised businesses to stay shut and consumers to avoid crowds or commercial premises if they deem it necessary, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The advice comes amid concern that the government’s decision to relax the movement control order with conditions starting May 4 would trigger fresh waves of Covid-19 infections.

