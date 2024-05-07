NARATHIWAT, May 7 — Two Malaysian women were among four individuals injured in a bomb blast in the city of Narathiwat last night (May 6).

The Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi said both the women from Tumpat, Kelantan suffered minor injuries following the bomb blast.

“Neither of them sustained serious injuries; they experienced symptoms of shock, dizziness, breathing difficulties and minor cuts,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to him, Hariza Aziz, 38, and Siti Aishah Ismail, 31, were rushed to Narathiwat Rachanakharin Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Muang Regional Police Chairman Narathiwat Col Pol Prachaya Paiteh said two members of the defence volunteers who were on duty at the Defence Volunteer Security Control Centre were also injured in the incident.

“Initial investigations found a homemade bomb mounted on a modified motorcycle and located close to the control centre.

“Both Malaysian women who were close to the control centre also suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Advertisement

Prachaya said police had intensified efforts to track down the suspect and the motive for the explosion.

Meanwhile, Narathiwat District Police Chief Colonel Prachaya Paiteh stated that they received a report of the bomb explosion at 9.35pm last night.

“After arriving at the scene, we found an improvised explosive device placed inside a modified motorcycle, which was then positioned near the security control centre of volunteer defence forces, a popular nighttime resting area for the public,” he said.

He added that the explosion also injured two volunteer defence force members on duty in that area.

Prachaya said police have cordoned off the scene to conduct an investigation to identify the suspects and motives behind the explosion.

“As of now, no entity has claimed responsibility for the incident, and the police will proceed with their investigation,” he said. — Bernama