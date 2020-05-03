Annuar Musa warns of stern action against irresponsible contractors

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said based on construction records and observation, it was found that many workers’ quarters were built on construction sites without following the guidelines set by the CIDB and local authorities. — Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will impose stern action against contractors who build workers’ quarters without following the set guidelines.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said based on construction records and observation, it was found that many workers’ quarters were built on construction sites without following the guidelines set by the CIDB and local authorities.

He said the failure to comply with the set guidelines could lead to the spread of the Covid-19, which occurred at a construction site in Jalan Ampang where 27 new cases were detected yesterday.

“Many workers’ quarters at construction sites are very dirty which causing the Covid-19 virus to spread quickly among workers.

“I have instructed DBKL and CIDB to carry out enforcement on construction sites, and those who do not follow the rules will be compounded and even have the construction sites shut down,” he said during a Facebook live session here today. — Bernama