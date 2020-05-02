Kedah defers implementation of conditional MCO, MB says

File photo of Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in Petaling Jaya January 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, May 2 — Kedah has decided to defer the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said Kedah would not implement the CMCO until the State Security Working Committee Meeting on Covid-19 had decided on it on Tuesday.

“This stand was taken to ensure that Kedah remains a Green Zone and the people will not be endangered by the Covid-19 infection.

“The safety and welfare of the people will not be compromised. For the time being, continue to stay at home and practise social distancing,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Mukhriz said the state government will study the conditions and guidelines of the CMCO to make sure that the easing of the movement control order (MCO) restrictions was suitable for the situation in the state.

He said the state government was determined to keep Kedah a Green Zone after all the districts in the state had been declared free of active Covid-19 cases.

In a special address in conjunction with Workers’ Day, Muhyiddin said the CMCO would be implemented on Monday to allow most economic activities to resume.

Malaysia has been placed under the MCO from March 18 to May 12 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. — Bernama