Pakatan would welcome back Johor Bersatu, says Amanah deputy president

Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today said that Pakatan Harapan will welcome back Johor’s Bersatu into the coalition since the party is currently embroiled in tension with the state Umno. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 1 — Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will welcome back Johor’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) into the coalition since the party is currently embroiled in tension with the state Umno.

He said that the path of truth and dignity was not too far behind Bersatu which abandoned its Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies to partner with PAS and Umno in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Our PH leadership is ready to welcome you all back into its big family,” said Salahuddin in a statement last night.

Salahuddin said this in response to the recent tensions between Umno and Bersatu in Johor, which is linked to dissatisfaction over political appointments in government agencies as well as state government linked companies.

Several Johor Bersatu leaders have been openly criticising Umno over the issue of political appointments in the state that they claim was unfair.

Salahuddin, who is the Pulai MP, also reminded Bersatu that it was PH who had won the mandate from the people in the last general election.

He reminded Bersatu that the PN marriage of convenience was still a fragile agreement and added that Johor Umno leaders failed to treat them as equals.

“I believe that our shared experience in building the PH government is far more noble and harmonious than what you and the people in the PN government are experiencing, with prejudices and disputes.

“Return to the path of truth. Better to die standing, rather than live in slavery,” said Salahuddin.