MCO: Public transport services to resume operations on May 4, says minister

A Malaysian Armed Forces personnel conducts a routine check on bus passengers at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — All public transport services will resume normal operations on May 4 (Monday) following the government’s decision to restart the economy gradually, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said.

He said some guidelines on public transport services would be implemented to facilitate those travelling to work and to enable related companies to operate.

“All passengers and public transport services staff are reminded to adhere to guidelines set by the Ministry of Health from time to time, as the MCO is still in force and is not over yet,” he said in a statement today.

As more public transport users will be at the stations and terminals following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on the Conditional MCO, public transport operators are urged to take appropriate precautions, he said.

This will include ensuring that social distancing is practised, hand sanitisers are made available and public toilets, seats and frequently touched surfaces are sanitised regularly.

“Follow the safe distancing guidelines of at least one metre and use contactless payment whenever possible,” he said adding that commuters must abide by any additional regulation set by public transport operators.

“Passengers and public transport employees are also encouraged to use face masks and hand sanitisers before and after using public transport,” he said.

Wee also reminded those having higher body temperature not to use public transport and to immediately go for a checkup at the nearest health clinic.

Wee said the Transport Ministry and its agencies would enhance health inspection at public transport stations.

He said the health and safety guidelines for public transport services could also be adopted for workers in the logistics sector.

Land sector operations involving transfer of goods between terminals, are encouraged to transport cargo via rail as far as possible, instead of using road transportation, he added.

“Vehicles such as trucks must be cleaned and sanitised regularly and drivers should also practise safe distancing while at work,” he said.

Wee also informed that cruise ship operations are not permitted. — Bernama