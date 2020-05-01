IGP: Police to shift some roadblock locations nationwide

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Some roadblock locations nationwide will be moved to more strategic positions, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said, this is due to the Conditional movement control order (CMCO), which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, today.

“Some of these roadblocks will be moved to more strategic locations, including to check the entry of illegal immigrants,” he said to Bernama briefly.

Abdul Hamid said more monitoring teams would be formed to ensure public compliance to social distancing.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin, in a special message in conjunction with Workers’ Day today, said a big part of the economic and social activities would be allowed from Monday (May 4).

However, he said they were subjected to the conditions and standard operating procedures which had been set.

Among others, he said restaurants are allowed to operate by observing the business SOP.

Outdoor sports activities such as playing badminton or tennis outside without an audience, jogging, cycling, golf and running comprising not more than 10 persons are allowed on condition social distancing is practised, he added. — Bernama