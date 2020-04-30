Ismail Sabri orders local councils to allow Miti-authorised companies to resume full operations

Penang Island Municipal Council enforcement officers conduct spotchecks around George Town March 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised respective state authorities to allow the operation of all government-authorised economic sectors during the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO).

He said there should be no difference in authorisation where the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has granted its approval for companies to operate at full capacity.

“This confusion (between Miti and the local councils) was discussed at today's meeting where action will be taken by the Housing and Local Government Ministry to inform the local authorities on the matter,” said Ismail Sabri during the daily Covid-19 briefing that was broadcasted live today.

Ismail Sabri also pointed out that even though permission has been granted by the government for companies to operate without restrictions, they are still subject to stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Social distancing still needs to be complied with by the companies or factories that are allowed to operate and more information on the matter can be obtained from Miti," he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, previously said that the authorities have allowed 50 per cent of the workforce to get back to work for essential sectors under the first, second and third phases of the MCO.

On Tuesday, it was announced that companies producing essential goods that have obtained approval from Miti can resume full operations without any time limit.

Companies that have received the green light need not reapply to obtain approval.



