Ismail Sabri: Deputy minister, Perak exco not arrested because only violated MCO guidelines

Several photographs of Datuk Dr Noor Azmi (centre) uploaded on Facebook showed his visit to a religious school in Perak. — Picture via Facebook/Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today denied allegations that the government was employing “double standards” when punishing politicians or VVIP’s found violating the movement control order (MCO) versus ordinary citizens.

The defence minister this afternoon explained that the accusations and charges against politicians were different compared to normal violators, as politicians are allowed to travel under the MCO to serve the public as an essential service.

He said this differed from those breaching the MCO for non-essential reasons.

He was referring to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor (exco) Razman Zakaria who were jointly charged yesterday in the Magistrate’s Court with disobeying MCO. Both were fined RM1,000 each after they pleaded guilty.

Malaysians online were unhappy and questioned why the duo had not been remanded first just like other offenders.

“These two politicians only broke the law from the SOP aspect under the MCO, not the MCO itself.

“They are people’s representatives and they are allowed to work during MCO, as they are considered essential services. But from the aspect of social distancing SOP, they maybe didn’t adhere and were charged under Section 343 yesterday where the maximum fine is RM1000,” he said.

Under the Act 342 or the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Section 25 of compounding of offences reads, “The Director-General or any public officer authorised for this purpose by him in writing may compound any offence under this Act or any regulations made under this Act which has been prescribed by regulations as compoundable by collecting from the offender a sum of money not exceeding one thousand ringgit.”

Ismail Sabri added that the two politicians received the maximum fine under the stipulated law.

“The court in its discretion could have reduced the fine to RM100 or RM200, but no, in this case, they charged the two politicians with the maximum fine. So, no double standards as some quarters are trying to paint out there,” he said.

He further explained that some MCO violators were imprisoned because they also committed other offences.

“Those arrested are the ones who obstructed cops from doing their job, spew racist remarks, drive through roadblocks; example the latest case where a police officer broke his legs when an offender rammed the roadblocks.

“So, they are in prison because of all other wrongdoings as well,” he added.

Dr Noor Azmi and Razman had visited the Lenggong Health Clinic to check on preparations to control the disease by the Hulu Perak district health office before visiting a tahfiz in Kampung Luat Lenggong to perform Asar prayers and had a meal with a group of people.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were found in a Covid-19-infected area for social purposes.