Taman Megah market traders, workers complete Covid-19 testing

Johary said none of the traders or their workers showed any symptoms of the virus. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — Covid-19 screening and swabbing tests for Taman Megah market traders and their workers have been completed for the day, Petaling District Officer Johary Anuar said.

According to attendance taken by district health department officers in the ground, all traders and their workers were present for testing conducted at the market premises earlier this morning.

“From the attendance taken by our officers, all 135 traders and workers were present today for screening and swabbing tests.

“Our officers who were present were also swabbed and that brings the total count to 152 who were tested today,” Johary told reporters at the market.

According to Johary, all traders as well as their workers did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“From the assessment of the health officers, none of the traders and their workers presented symptoms.

“But whether the market will resume business will depend on their test results which will be ready in 48 hours,” he said.

He added that traders will be notified of when they can resume business in a week’s time.

The Taman Megah market has been shut since Sunday with sanitisation work carried out yesterday.

Previously Johary advised members of the public who may have come into contact with the market trader who tested positive for Covid-19 (from April 11 to April 25), to go to the Kelana Jaya SS6 Klinik Kesihatan and Taman Medan Klinik Kesihatan for screening.

Subsequently, the Jalan Othman wet market or Pasar Besar Jalan Othman has also been shut after a trader similarly tested positive for Covid-19.

Last Monday, eight parcels of residential area surrounding the Selayang wholesale market were put under the enhanced movement control order to prevent further spreading of Covid-19.

Both the Selayang wholesale market and Pasar Borong Harian Selayang (old Selayang wholesale market) have been shut to make way for sanitisation works.



