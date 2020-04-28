Malaysian Relief Agency continues to support vulnerable groups in East Malaysia throughout MCO

The Malaysian Relief Agency’s donation of medical equipment is seen before being flown to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu by the Royal Malaysian Air Force. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Relief Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) is doing its part to shore up support for the local community in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan by providing much-needed aid throughout the movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, MRA President Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman said the agency will continue to do its part by complementing the humanitarian effort that is being carried out to needy communities nationwide.

“In Sabah alone, during the three phases of the MCO, MRA volunteer groups have successfully delivered over 1,500 packs of basic food items to affected and vulnerable populations such as in Tambunan, Beaufort, Ranau Sabah, high-risk areas (red zones) in Tawau as well as assistance in the form of food packs to the Federal Territory of Labuan. In fact, Sabah MRA also managed to track down and assist urban poor around Kota Kinabalu.

“For Sarawak, although Sarawak MRA was just established, a group of volunteers there are actively involved in humanitarian service by consulting with migrant groups in Kuching and other districts that could not move further inland. A total of 200 packs of basic food items were distributed to the affected groups including the cities of Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Sibu.

“In fact, Sarawak MRA also received support and assistance from government agencies in Sarawak as well as private donors,’’ said Dr Daud.

MRA has also donated 143,000 facemasks, 3,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 20 ventilators to general hospitals in Sabah, through close cooperation with the state government, he added.

“At the same time, Sarawak MRA has also assisted frontline personnel by contributing medical assistance, through collaborations with corporate companies, such as gloves, face masks, PPE and ventilators, that is donated to the Sarawak state government,’’ said Dr Daud.

All of the medical equipment was delivered to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu by the Malaysian Royal Air Force which provided free logistics service, he said.