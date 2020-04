Malaysia today reports the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases since the movement control order (MCO) was initiated on March 18. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Malaysia reported just 31 new Covid-19 cases today, the lowest number since the movement control order (MCO) was initiated on March 18.

The last time daily new cases was below 30 was back in March 12, before the second wave of Covid-19 infection here.

As of 12pm today, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases is 5,851 cases, with 1,719 of them active cases.

However, one more death was recorded.

