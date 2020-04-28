Inspector accused of raping two Mongolians to be charged with human trafficking tomorrow

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said prosecutors have sent instructions for the suspect to be presented in court tomorrow to be charged under Section 13(f) of the Act. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, April 28 ― A police inspector arrested for allegedly raping two Mongolian women earlier this month will be charged under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act tomorrow.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said prosecutors have sent instructions for the suspect to be presented in court tomorrow to be charged under Section 13(f) of the Act.

“The suspect will be charged at the Petaling Jaya magistrates court tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

Section 13(f) covers the offence of trafficking a person for the purpose of exploitation through abuse of power.

A conviction could result in imprisonment of between three and 20 years as well as a fine.

Nik Ezanee also said the police were waiting further instruction on whether to proceed with another charge under Section 376 of the Penal code for rape, as the iinvestigation paper was still with prosecutors.

Previously Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police have opened two investigation papers in connection with the alleged rapes of two Mongolian women by the inspector.

The suspect was previously arrested after police raided a boutique hotel in Petaling Jaya and rescued two Mongolian women aged 20 and 37 years’ old who had been kept there against their will.

The two women alleged that they were stopped at a roadblock in the district during the enforced movement control order (MCO) nationwide while they were on their way home.

Upon finding out that the two victims had no valid travel documents on them, the suspect reportedly took advantage of the situation and forcefully took them to a nearby hotel where he allegedly raped them.