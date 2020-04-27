Ismail Sabri issues call for blood donations, says donors exempted from MCO travel restrictions

Ismail Sabri said that the current supply at the National Blood Centre has decreased by as much as 33 per cent since the imposition of the MCO. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The government will allow donors to give blood during the ongoing movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the approval means blood donors can now travel to hospitals or health clinics to donate blood.

“The decision was made following an application by the National Blood Centre to allow operations as well as travel by blood donors to donate their blood following a drop in blood stocks,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily Covid-19 briefing that was broadcasted “live” today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said he was told during a meeting earlier today that the current supply at the National Blood Centre has decreased by as much as 33 per cent since the imposition of the MCO.

He said donors are permitted to make trips to hospitals or health clinics during the MCO period to donate blood, between 10am and 10pm.



