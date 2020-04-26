Mainland Penang hit by storm, flash floods

Residents at Kampung Dodol are affected by the flash floods in George Town in this file picture taken on September 15, 2017. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KEPALA BATAS, April 26 — More than two hours of heavy rain in Penang today caused flash floods in parts of the state with several houses in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) also damaged by the storm.

Heavy rains which began at 3pm caused areas in Kepala Batas, Permatang Buluh, Lahar Yooi, Nyior Sebatang, Sungai Dua, Machang Bubok, Tasek Gelugor, Simpang Ampat, Bagan Ajam, Merbau Kudung to be flooded with waters rising from 0.1 to 0.4 metres.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said more than 50 houses, especially in the low-lying areas of SPU, were flooded due to heavy rainfall over two hours in the state.

However, he said so far no evacuation had been carried out and flood water had begun to subside.

In addition, he said several houses in the SPU area were also damaged by the storm and inspections and investigations were being carried out to determine the exact number.

Meanwhile, SPU district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received reports from 10 homeowners in the area whose houses were hit by the storm, but no injuries were reported. — Bernama