‘Projek Hadiah Untuk Si Comel’ initiative seeks urgent funds for needy children affected by MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A movement that began at the start of the movement control order (MCO) to help marginalised children is in dire need of funds to continue providing for babies and toddlers of poor families affected by the lockdown.

The Projek Hadiah Untuk Si Comel initiative was started by four young Malaysians on April 3 to provide poor parents with essentials such as infant formula, milk powder and diapers.

Led by lawyer-activist Asheeq Ali Seethi Alivi, the group includes Mahen Rao Sandra Babo, Alvis Koh, and Simranjit Kaur, who have jointly aided 287 children nationwide.

“As we all know, this MCO period is a difficult time for everyone. Being concerned Malaysians, we do not want any little kids being deprived of their needs during this difficult time. Milk and diapers are two most expensive essentials for kids, and we thought of doing something to help ease the financial burden of Malaysians, and as such, we started this initiative.

“We publicised our handphone numbers for people to apply for this aid via WhatsApp. As a result of that, we received over 600 applications from all over Malaysia, from both Malaysians and foreigners whom are mostly migrant workers. Applicants are then interviewed by us through Whatsapp, whereby we verify their house condition through videos and pictures,” Asheeq told Malay Mail.

He said that the items were then couriered throughout the country.

Asheeq said that 219 children are still on the waiting list for their supplies. He said all the applicants have gone through the group’s strict vetting process before being included for distribution.

“To date, a total of RM19,361.55 was raised, where a total of RM15,499.75 was spent, and the remaining fund left with us is only RM3,861.80,” he said, adding that the group needs to raise another RM9,000 to help the rest still on their waiting list.

Some of the items which were delivered to needy households with toddlers and infants, as well as physically disabled children. — Picture courtesy of Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi

Asheeq said that some parents on the waiting list were forced to feed their children sugarless tea and coffee, while others even resorted to diluted sweetened creamer.

“Due to the limited funds, we only supply diapers for kids aged three-years-old and below, and for children with special needs. Because we have been receiving continuous applications from people, we have stopped taking in new applications as we have 219 children on our list waiting for their supplies. If we are able to raise enough funds for the 219 kids, then we look forward to re-opening the application again,” he added.

Asheeq said that the cost for each child is about RM60 including delivery costs and donors could also purchase the items needed and send them to the group for redistribution.

“Updates about this initiative can be seen on my Facebook, Asheeq Ali. Together, help us to help the needy. We do not want any kids to sleep in hunger,” he added.

Those interested in assisting the efforts may contact Asheeq Ali at +60 11-3984 3845 or Mahen Rao at +6017 243 4225.