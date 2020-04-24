Malindo Air resumes domestic flights amid MCO

Malindo Air will resume its domestic services from KLIA and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, from April 27 with a single daily flight to each of the domestic destinations that it operates to. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — After a brief shutdown due to the movement control order, Malindo Air will resume its domestic services from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, from April 27 with a single daily flight to each of the domestic destinations that it operates to.

In a statement today, the airline said fares are from RM199 one-way for domestic travel within Peninsular Malaysia from Subang to Penang, Langkawi, Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, and Johor Bahru.

Fares from KLIA to Kuching are at RM299 for one-way economy class and RM499 for one-way business class while fares from KLIA to Kota Kinabalu are at RM399 (one-way economy class) and RM699 (one-way business class).

Meanwhile, fares from KLIA to Penang are at RM159 for one-way economy class and RM399 for one-way business class, it said.

“Malindo Air will resume its first services flight OD 1012 from KLIA to Kota Kinabalu and flight OD 1606 from KLIA to Kuching, with both flights departing simultaneously at 7:15 am on April 27.

“The flights are deployed to meet the demands and ease the journey back home by our fellow Malaysians, especially students who have be,en stranded in campuses since the lockdown began. Passengers are required to have face masks with them failing which they have to purchase one before being allowed boarding,” said the airline.

Malindo Air, which serves most of the airports in Peninsular Malaysia and in Sabah and Sarawak, has shut down its operation since MCO was enforced on March 18, 2020, except for rescue flights with Wisma Putra repatriating Malaysians stranded overseas and medical supplies cargo movement from China.

However, for the time being, all international flights from KLIA remain banned. — Bernama