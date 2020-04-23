PM: Students in campus, those stuck in hometown to be allowed conditional return home

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced today a slight relaxation for those stuck elsewhere to return home during the movement control order. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced today a “slight relaxation” for those stuck elsewhere to return home during the movement control order (MCO), including students in campus and workers who are trapped in their hometown.

In his special address tonight, Muhyiddin said the Higher Education Ministry will detail the procedures for students to be allowed return, but subject to screening to ensure they are not infected with Covid-19 before travelling.

“The government has decided to give some leeway. I repeat. Some leeway, and not too much,” he said.

“Firstly, students in campuses, whom initially were not allowed to return because things were uncertain, and we want to make sure they are safe, God willing, they can now return soon.”

