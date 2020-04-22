Health D-G: Twice as many recoveries as new Covid-19 cases today

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malaysia’s gradual containment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued today as 103 recoveries eclipsed the 50 new infections reported.

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah delivered the encouraging news during his daily Covid-19 press briefing where he also said active cases have now fallen below the 2,000-mark.

“As of noon today, 50 new cases were reported. This brings Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to 5,532.

“As such, total active and infectious Covid-19 cases are now 1,987,” he said.

However, the Health director-general announced yet another Covid-19 death, bringing the local death toll to 93.

The latest death is a 72-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of cancer and hypertension. He died at the Sarawak General Hospital where he had been treated since April 20.

Malaysia’s recovery rate rose to 62.4 per cent today while the death rate from Covid-19 remains at 1.68 per cent of the total, both of which continue to outperform the global average of 27.3 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively

The Health D-G said 43 Covid-19 patients remained in intensive care, with 25 needing respiratory support.