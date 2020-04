Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz says the government had approved close to RM1.2 billion in wage subsidies as of April 19. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The government had approved close to RM1.2 billion in wage subsidies as of April 19, Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz announced today.

The subsidies are expected to benefit nearly a million workers involving 159,000 employers, five times the number that applied from a week ago, Zafrul said.

“The subsidies were already disbursed to successful applicants starting last week,” the minister said in a recorded message streamed on Facebook.

