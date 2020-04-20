Senior minister: Strict measures under MCO to continue, 1,174 new arrests recorded

Police personnel man a roadblock at the Jelutong Expressway in George Town April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reiterated that the movement control order (MCO) is still ongoing as normal and that strict enforcement are still being carried out.

He reminded the public to strictly adhere to the MCO’s rules and to stay at home unless there are emergency matters to attend to.

“I have seen some relaxation (by the public) as though as the MCO has ended with many going out as usual.

“The police will continue their arrests as stringent action will be taken by police during the MCO’s third phase,” said Ismail during his daily security briefings on Covid-19.

Ismail who is also the defence minister, said foreigners with valid travel documents are subjected to the same action just like for Malaysian if they are found to be flouting the MCO.

He said foreigners without valid travel documents will be detained and sent to the Immigration Department’s depot for further action.

As of yesterday, he said the police and armed forces (ATM) conducted 820 roadblocks and inspected 369,106 vehicles nationwide.

“In addition to that, the authorities also conducted 42,482 surprise inspections with 6,856 premises checked nationwide.

“The police also arrested 1,174 individuals for breaching the MCO compared with 1,111 individuals on the day before.

“The total cumulative arrests for those flouting the MCO stands at 15,924 as of yesterday,” he said.