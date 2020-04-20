More pets being dumped during MCO, says Malaysian Animal Association

Cats are seen at a shelter in the Iraqi capital Baghdad September 20, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The dumping of pet animals such as cats and dogs have tripled around the city following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), said Malaysian Animal Association president Arie Dwi Andika.

He said this was based on information provided by community feeders, who report that they have spotted newly abandoned animals at several locations such as remote industrial and non-residential areas.

He said the irresponsible owners selected these areas on purpose to cover their activities, not caring about the safety and the welfare of the animals.

“For example, an area usually has five dogs normally but yesterday, it has tripled to 18 to 20 dogs. All these dogs are friendly, in good health, clean and not aggressive,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

At the same time, Arie also did not rule out the possibility that the pet owners were acting out of fear of infection (from the animal) and not able to look after them after they had lost their source of income due to the MCO.

“This is not a humanitarian act. Why has the love (for their pets) faded? What is the fate of these cats and dogs who have considered the owners as their family members all this while?” he questioned.

In this regard, he also called on the authorities to implement a microchip identification system as compulsory as it would help to detect the owners who had dumped the animals

Meanwhile, Lawyer Nor Zabetha Muhammad Nor said pet owners who failed to provide proper lodging, healthcare and diet to their pets, can be charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

It is an offence under Section 29 (1) (p) of the Act, which carries a fine not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, upon conviction, she said. — Bernama