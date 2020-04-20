MCO: MCMC says internet service installations and maintenance works allowed in green zones

MCMC says internet service installations and maintenance works are nowm allowed at premises with no confirmed Covid-19 cases during the MCO. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Internet service installations and maintenance works are now permitted at premises located in green zones with no confirmed Covid-19 cases during the movement control order (MCO).

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement last night said the services included fixed broadband installations, restoration, network maintenance and new infrastructure installations

“However, installation work for broadband services at customer premises within all yellow and red zones, which are zones with positive cases of Covid-19, are strictly prohibited,” it said.

According to the statement, the works should only be carried out if it’s deemed safe for both customers and the service provider's employees, depending on the risk profile of the locations identified.

It said that for troubleshooting and restoration work, telecommunications staff and installers were also allowed to enter the customer’s premises if the area was within the green zone.

“For locations at yellow and red zones, they (staff) are only allowed to troubleshoot until the Distribution Point (DP).

“Entering premises at the yellow and red zones are only allowed for premises providing essential and critical services,” the statement said.

Service providers’ staff and customers are also required to present their declaration of health before any work can commence, while both parties should also ensure that they have face masks on and practise social distancing at all times.

The statement said installation and maintenance services at yellow and red zones was prohibited because at least two staff had to enter the premises to carry out works, and there was a high risk of customers or workers getting exposed to the virus.

“Consumers living within the yellow and red zones may consider subscribing to wireless broadband services, available without the need for home installations,” it said adding that consumers were advised to consider the various packages offered by telecommunications companies through their respective websites or by contacting the companies directly. ― Bernama