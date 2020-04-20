‘Golden voice’ RTM newscaster Farit Ismeth Emir dies at age 66 (VIDEO)

Farit Ismeth Emir joined Radio Television Malaysia in 1986. ― Screengrab via Twitter/chrisraj23

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Veteran Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) news anchor Farit Ismeth Emir passed away today at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He was 66.

His son Farzwa De-Attaher Emir, better known as DJ Fuzz, confirmed the news to Astro Awani without elaborating the cause of death.

“Farid Ismeth Emir has just breathed his last breath at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya,” confirmed Farzwa.

Dubbed “the man with the golden voice”, Farit joined RTM in 1986 and was also the voice behind several popular television advertisements, including for the Dunhill three-worded commercial tagline “Gaya, mutu dan keunggulan” in the 80s.

Farit, who is fondly remembered as Pak Ngah among his RTM colleagues, was often a permanent feature on the television network’s Dunia Jam 10, an hour-long bulletin dedicated to world news.

Besides, his distinctive voice, he also became well-known for ending each foreign news bulletin with a pantun.