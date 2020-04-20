Covid-19: Food deliveryman fined RM5,000 for posting fake news on Whatsapp

A food deliveryman was fined RM5,000 by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for posting fake news on his Whatsapp application alleging that a worker at a department store had tested positive for Covid-19. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A food deliveryman was fined RM5,000 by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for posting fake news on his Whatsapp application alleging that a worker at a department store had tested positive for Covid-19.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan sentenced Azwan Mohd Salleh, 23, after the accused pleaded guilty to the charge read out to him.

The court also ordered the man to serve a 12-month jail sentence if he failed to pay the fine.

The accused was charged with uploading the news with the intent to cause fear and panic among the public under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both.

He committed the offence at Desa Jaya, Gombak here at 7 pm yesterday.

Based on the facts of the case, on the day of the incident the store employee who was the complainant had seen the WhatsApp posting on her friend’s phone saying an employee at the store had contracted Covid-19.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Erni Ahmad from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama