Public can communicate directly with FT Ministry via Pertiwi hotline, says Annuar Musa

FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) said the ministry today launched a hotline for residents to channel their inquiries and complaints to the ministry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Federal Territories Ministry today launched a hotline for residents to channel their inquiries and complaints to the ministry.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan can submit any suggestions, views or complaints through the Pertiwi hotline WhatsApp at 013-6806 666 and 013-6887 777.

“I have come up with this method where anyone can ask me anything directly. Perhaps it is hard to do the same with heads of department because they are busy with their duties.

“As such, this channel could help me, the Federal Territories Minister, to better understand their problems and tackle them effectively,” he wrote on his Facebook page here today.

The people can forward their questions in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin or Tamil.

“We have officers who will translate the questions in Mandarin and Tamil and will do our best to respond as soon as possible. However, this depends on the issues raised as some of them might need to be referred to relevant departments or agencies.

In another development, Annuar said government buildings in the capital such as the Saloma Link, Menara DBKL as well as buildings in Putrajaya will be lit blue for three days starting April 30 from 10.30 pm to 1 am in conjunction with Labour Day.

He said it is a token of appreciation and to honour medical frontliners who have been working hard to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Blue is the colour that symbolises the medical profession and it will be lit for three consecutive days from April 30 to May 3,” he said.

He also welcomed private premises to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Annuar said as of yesterday, there were no new positive cases reported in three areas put under Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) namely Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion and Menara City One.

“We hope this situation can be maintained until the MCO period ends on April 28,” he said. — Bernama