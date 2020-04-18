Zahid proposes four Sabah Umno leaders for government posts

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposal by Sabah Umno was that for its head, Kinabatangan Umno division chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, to be made Sabah Federal Development chairman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Umno has suggested that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin appoint four Sabah Umno leaders to positions that reflect their involvement in the Perikatan Nasional government not only at federal but also at state level.

In a letter to Muhyddin, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposal by Sabah Umno was that for its head, Kinabatangan Umno division chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, to be made Sabah Federal Development chairman.

He added Kimanis MP and the area's division chief, Datuk Mohamad Alamin, be appointed as a deputy minister representing Sabah Umno.

Zahid said Tuaran Umno division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan should be made a senator representing Sabah Umno.

Lastly, he said Umno Sepanggar division chief Datuk Yakubah Khan should be given the post of Labuan Port Board chairman.

Zahid hoped Muhyiddin would consider the proposal to reflect the involvement of Sabah Umno in the Perikatan Nasional government.

The letter was dated April 16.