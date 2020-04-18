Takiyuddin: Minister, deputy minister not immune under the law if they flout MCO

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, April 18 — Ministers and deputy ministers are not immune under the law if they deliberately flout the movement control order (MCO), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said it was up to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action if it was true that there were gatherings which were deliberately held involving any minister or deputy minister,

‘‘Everybody is subject to the law including ministers. There is no immunity under the law. It is up to the authorities to take action if the MCO was deliberately flouted and they clearly defied the standard operation procedure. However, it depends on cases.

‘‘Ministers meet every day on issues linked to Covid-19. After the meetings, some need further checks including visits and surveys. For example, a minister’s visit involves a briefing on the views which must be sought,’’ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a state level National Security Council (MKN) meeting chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Yesterday, charges that a deputy Minister had failed to observe the MCO SOP went viral on social media during a working visit when many were seen gathering and eating together without observing social distancing. — Bernama