Senior minister: Internet installation works allowed during MCO

A TM modem and wireless router are pictured in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — Works to install Internet connection at residential premises during the movement control order (MCO) are allowed, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said service provider technicians only needed to inform the authorities at the roadblocks while on their way to carry out the installation work at client houses.

“Internet is one of today’s necessities, that is why we are allowing this,” he told the MCO daily news conference here.

Asked on the possibility of employers forcing their workers to return to work during the MCO, Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said legal action could be taken against the employers.

Commenting on offshore workers returning home during the enforcement of the MCO, he said they must undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine centres.

“Our policy is whoever comes in, including those returning home, will be placed under quarantine,” he said. — Bernama