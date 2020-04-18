Selangor introduces two Ramadan e-bazaar platforms

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 18 — The Selangor government is introducing the Grab Selangor and the Selangor Platform (Plats) as two special e-commerce platforms for the Ramadan e-bazaar programme.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government had also identified 77 collection centres consisting of 10 local authority (PBT) halls and 67 restaurants that would provide food for Ramadan throughout Selangor.

“The food will be delivered by our delivery partners such as GRAB, Bungkusit, Mr Speedy, Zepto Express and MatDespatch and the centres will comply with the social distancing rules and a strict cleanliness practices.

“Traders too have received the typhoid injection as required by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the local authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

The e-kitchen concept only serves as a collection centre and no cooking activity would be done at the centres, he stressed.

“Walk-in purchases are not allowed. In encouraging traders to participate in the programme, the state government also offers easy financing without interest to eligible small traders with financing of between RM3,000 and RM5,000 through Hijrah Selangor,” he said.

Amirudin added that the state government also provided digitalisation incentives worth RM600,000 to encourage traders to participate in the e-bazaar initiative.

He said the digitalisation initiative was a catalyst to help the people of Selangor to adapt to the new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO). — Bernama