IGP: NGOs urged to get permission before undertaking any charity work

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been requested and advised to obtain permission from the National Security Council (MKN) before doing any charity work during the movement control order (MCO).

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said apart from NGOs, the private sector, government agencies or departments and ministries would also need to obtain permission from MKN to carry out any activities.

“Any person wishing to do charity work must first obtain permission from MKN and must follow the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told reporters after an inspection at Menara City One, here, today.

Asked on allegations that the police gave privileges to certain parties, including dignitaries to move around during the MCO, Abdul Hamid denied the matter.

“We have received several police reports on the matter and further investigations will be carried out including calling on the individuals involved to get their explanation.

“I know that not everyone disobeys the MCO and I believe some of them get approval (to go out during the MCO),” he said.

He advised all parties concerned to comply with the MCO directives including adhering to the SOP set by MKN.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said he had never been contacted by anyone for the ‘privilege’ of making any trips during the MCO.

“All the rules contained in the MCO must be adhered to by all parties. Except (travel) for cases involving the welfare of Persons with Disabilities and patients,” he said. — Bernama