Decision on MCO extension will be based on science and fact, says Health D-G

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Health Ministry will base its decision-making process strictly on scientifically proven facts and factual data, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said when asked whether the current movement control order (MCO) imposed nationwide would be extended further beyond April 28.

The Health director-general also warned the public to never become complacent and always take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“Whether MCO will continue or not, as I said we base it on science and fact. Today if you can see two digits (of positive cases) until the end maybe one digit, then probably we are doing well.

“But we should not be complacent, we need to take necessary precautions. Life will not be the same when we complete the third (phase) of the MCO. That means we have to comply with certain health regulations so we can reduce the risk of infection,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

He had earlier expressed concern that the decline in new positive cases may be misinterpreted by the public and cause complacency, resulting in the public disregarding the MCO currently enforced.

Earlier today, Malaysia recorded a total of 54 positive cases as of noon, bringing the national total number of accumulated positive cases to 5,305.

Today’s number is the third time that new cases have fallen into the double digit range, after Dr Noor Hisham reported just 85 new cases on Wednesday and 69 cases yesterday and is the lowest since March 14 when the country recorded 35 infections.

Dr Noor Hisham also added that the ministry was now looking into the possibility of opening up the economy in stages under strict health regulations.

“For example no public gathering, observing physical distancing, taking cleanliness precautions and sanitising workplaces which we can apply. We need to look at priority areas we should allow and screen first. The Ministry will work together with other agencies and ministries to make sure the sector can comply with the regulations

“Within these two weeks, the cases (recorded) although well-controlled but it’s not over yet, the war is not won. Life goes on but we have to manage our situation and environment well. These are the challenges we have,” he said.