Sighting of new moon to determine start of fasting fixed for April 23

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The date for the sighting of the new moon to determine the beginning of fasting for Muslims in Malaysia has been fixed for Thursday April 23 which is also 29 Syaaban 1441 Hijrah.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal today, the exercise will be conducted at 15 locations.

These are Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Telok Kemang, Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan); Balai Cerap Selangor, Sabak Bernam (Selangor); Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong (Perak).

Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh (Penang); Menara Alor Setar (Kedah); Balai Cerap KUSZA, Mukim Merang, Setiu (Terengganu); Menara Bangunan SEDC in Jalan Tengku Putera Semerak, Kota Baharu (Kelantan).

Teluk Bandung, Kuching (Sarawak); Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan (Sabah); Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan (Pahang); 13th Floor, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Kampus Antarabangsa (Labuan); Menara Kuala Lumpur (Kuala Lumpur); and Kuala Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat (Perlis).

According to the statement, the Council of Rulers had agreed that the way to fix the date for the beginning of the fast is based on “rukyah and hisab.”

“The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce on the same night the date for the beginning of the fast via radio and television,” the statement said. — Bernama