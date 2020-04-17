30 Malaysians who travelled from Spain, UK and Indonesia allowed to go home after quarantine period ends

Health workers check the body temperature of an individual under quarantine at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Bandar Enstek in Nilai. — Bernama pic

NILAI, April 17— The quarantine process imposed on 30 Malaysians who returned here from Spain, United Kingdom and Indonesia on April 2 has ended and they were allowed to go home today.

These were students who were quarantined for 14 days at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Bandar Enstek here and allowed to leave at 9am today.

Of these, 15 were from Indonesia, 14 from Spain, and one from the United Kingdom. Of the total, 11 were men and 19 women.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 29 of them were fetched by their family members who had permits while one was sent to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang to catch a flight back to Kedah.

These individuals who opted to return on their own expense arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang at 3.30pm on April 2, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in those countries. — Bernama