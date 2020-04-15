Police open two investigation papers on alleged rapes of Mongolian women by cop

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police officer suspected of the crimes, has been remanded for five days. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Police have opened two investigation papers in connection with the alleged rapes of two Mongolian women by a policeman.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police officer suspected of the crimes, had been remanded for five days.

He said the two investigation papers had been opened for the offence of rape, as well as offences under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

“When we investigate under Atipsom, they are victims...be they victims who engaged in sex voluntarily or not, that will also be investigated by the police,” he said at a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Bernama had previously reported that a policeman of the rank of Inspector had been arrested on suspicion of raping two Mongolian women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on Sunday.

The 30-year-old suspect was detained after police had rescued the two women aged 20 and 37, at the hotel. — Bernama