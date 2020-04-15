Law firm to assist two Mongolians allegedly raped by police inspector during MCO

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Thomas Philip Advocates & Solicitors has accepted a brief from the Honorary Consul of Mongolia, Reynolds Augustine, to assist two Mongolian women who were allegedly raped by a police inspector during the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

The firm’s founder and managing partner Mathew Thomas Philip said the brief was to assist in filing legal proceedings for the two women, as well as their three Mongolian friends who had alerted the authorities about the incident.

“This heinous act represents a blatant abuse of power by the suspect. The police have been working under incredible pressure during the MCO and the suspect’s deplorable actions have put a dent in the good reputation of the police,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mathew added that the firm was working closely with the Consulate of Mongolia to provide the necessary legal assistance and at the same time, will be making necessary applications to the authorities for the five individuals to return to Mongolia, as soon as flights resume.

“On behalf of the Consulate of Mongolia, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Royal Malaysian Police for their quick and decisive action, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGO) which came forward in relation to the case.

“I have every confidence that the Malaysian authorities will undertake a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into this matter. I would also like to call on members of the public to respect the victims’ privacy and refrain from sharing their photographs online,” he added.

According to a Bernama report on April 12, a police officer with the rank of Inspector was arrested after allegedly raping two Mongolian women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on April 11.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 30-year-old was arrested after police rescued the two women, aged 20 and 37 years, at the hotel.

According to preliminary investigations, the two women were arrested at a road block before they were taken to a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

“Initial investigations revealed that the two women did not have complete travel documents and were suspected to be involved in immoral activities.

“These two women are the victims and we proceeded with an interim protection order for them,” he told reporters.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect was remanded for five days beginning from April 12 and the case was being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for the offence of rape. — Bernama