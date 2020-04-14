Petronas Chemicals Group contributes its products, essential items to fight Covid-19

People work on a collaborative project between FSSR UiTM Perak, FSSR Shah Alam, UiTM Sg Buluh, Red Crescent Perak to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) at UiTM Seri Iskandar Art and Fashion workshop April 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCG) is contributing its products, including a raw material for making face shield frames and a disinfectant for mass desanitisation, as well as essential food items as part of its Covid-19 relief programme.

Managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Sazali Hamzah said PCG delivered a raw material called polypropylene (PP) to Universiti Teknologi MARA’s (UiTM) faculty of mechanical engineering and Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) in Jerantut, Pahang, under the Manpower Department of the Human Resources Ministry.

“This raw material is used for the production of face shield frames to support local medical teams including frontliners and others in need.

“The contribution will enable UiTM and ADTEC to collectively produce more than 100,000 face shield frames to be supplied to government hospitals and clinics nationwide,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sazali said PCG subsidiaries, Kertih Port Sdn Bhd (KPSB) and Petronas Chemicals Fertiliser Sabah Sdn Bhd (PCFSSB), were also supporting the surrounding communities within their areas of operation.

“KPSB provided equipment to the Dungun District Health Department, enabling an increase in the production of the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) gears such as aprons, head and feet protectors to be distributed to 10 Covid-19 screening and quarantine centres within Dungun,” he said.

Sazali said PCFSSB supplied hypochlorite solution to the Sipitang District Council for the purpose of mass desanitisation in the Sipitang town.

In addition, he said PCG was collaborating with parent company Petronas and Yayasan Petronas to provide essential food items to the communities surrounding its areas of operation nationwide.

“We hope our contribution will help alleviate the plight of those affected,” he added. — Bernam