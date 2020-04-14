MCMC: Taking photos of former deputy minister not breach of SOP

Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh today urged MCMC to investigate the officer who had distributed photographs of her while recording her statement at the Kuantan district police headquarters last Friday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that the action by its officer who took photographs of a former deputy minister during a probe into a recent posting on her social media account was not a breach of its standard operating procedure (SOP).

MCMC in a statement tonight said taking photographs was part of its statement recording procedure.

“The photographs might have been shared by outsiders. An internal investigation is being conducted to identify those responsible.

“The MCMC will not compromise against any wrongdoing and disciplinary action will be taken against the officer if found guilty,” it said.

The media today reported that Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh has urged MCMC to investigate the officer who had distributed photographs of her while recording her statement at the Kuantan district police headquarters last Friday.

Fuziah reportedly said a complaint has been lodged to enable MCMC to take action against the officer involved if found guilty, and that she did not rule out the possibility that there was a SOP breach during the interrogation. — Bernama