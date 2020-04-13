Perak MB: Message asking those who went to Ipoh wholesale market to go for health screening not true

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to members of the press after being sworn in as Perak mentri besar at Lanai Casuarina Kuala Kangsar March 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 13 — A viral message claiming that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has directed individuals who went to the Ipoh wholesale market recently to go for Covid-19 screening is fake news, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on his Twitter.

He uploaded the message, which went viral through WhatsApp, on his Twitter and marked it as “fake”.

The viral message stated that anyone who went to wholesale market since last Thursday should go to the nearest hospital or health clinic for health screening to ensure they are not infected by Covid-19.

In another development, Perak Health Director Dr Ding Lay Ming denied the death of an Indonesian man in Kampung Aman, Sitiawan yesterday was due to Covid-19.

She said test conducted on the 42-year-old man at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here at 9.47pm yesterday found that he was not infected by Covid-19.

She said the man had fever, loss of appetite and mobility since last Friday and a private doctor who treated him suspected he had brain inflammation or meningitis.

“The man’s health deteriorated and he was found not breathing at 3am and was pronounced dead at 6.33am the same day at Seri Manjung Hospital,” she said in a statement here yesterday. — Bernama