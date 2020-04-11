Kuala Lumpur Hospital denies Covid-19 patient ran away

Kuala Lumpur Hospital today denied viral news that a Covid-19 patient fled from the hospital this afternoon. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today denied viral news that a Covid-19 patient fled from the hospital this afternoon.

Its corporate communications unit, in a statement, clarified that the individual in question was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

“According to records, the 47-year-old patient has escaped from HKL in a blue/white striped hospital attire,” the statement said.

Earlier on Twitter, it was reported that a Covid-19 patient ran away from HKL at 1.10pm. — Bernama